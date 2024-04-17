WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. has named Michael Leonard, PhD, as its senior vice president, chief innovation officer and head of protein fortification, effective May 13.

Leonard comes to the company from MycoTechnology, Inc., where he currently is chief executive officer. Earlier, he was with Motif FoodWorks as CEO and joined the company in 2019 as chief technology officer.

Leonard has worked with such companies as The Kraft Heinz Co., PepsiCo, Inc., Solae, LLC, and International Flavors & Fragrances.

“With his vast experience in the food and beverage industry, deep technical knowledge and proven record of new product and process innovation, I am thrilled Mike is joining Ingredion to further strengthen our diversified portfolio of ingredients and solutions and drive continued advancements in innovation,” said James P. Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. “Mike’s broad industry leadership experience in both developed and emerging markets, with multinationals as well as high-growth startup companies, will be a tremendous asset to Ingredion and our customers.”