SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Jorge Zarate, senior vice president of global operations and engineering, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Mexico City, and 2025 chair of the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), gave an update on IBIE exhibit sales and the registration timeline at the American Bakers Association (ABA) Convention, held in Scottsdale, April 13-17.

IBIE 2025 will be held Sept. 13-17, 2025, in Las Vegas. With priority exhibit space selection closed, 80% of the exhibit hall floorspace is currently sold, with the West Hall completely sold out. General space selection is currently open to those companies wanting to exhibit until inventory lasts, with the North Hall currently 50% sold, so Zarate encouraged potential exhibitors in the room to act quickly.

According to registration data, IBIE 2022 attracted 20,000 baking industry professionals, which included a 20% increase in baker attendees. The IBIE 2022 Attendee Post Show Survey showed that 32% of attendees reported this is the only baking industry trade show they attend.

“This is your only opportunity to meet those people,” Zarate said.

Zarate went on to note that IBIE is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for the grain-based foods industry in the Western Hemisphere and is a place where attendees come specifically to find something new and purchase equipment and other solutions. Eighty-five percent of attendees reported in the post-show survey that they focus on discovering new products and services, while 61% said their top reason for attending is to shop for the latest products and solutions.

Housing is currently open to exhibitors only with attendee housing reservations opening Sept. 18. New to this show cycle, IBIE registration will include both access to the expo hall and IBIEducate, the educational programming available onsite. Previously, IBIEducate was sold separately.

“This means you can bring more team members to both the expo hall and take part in the cutting-edge education we have prepared for you,” Zarate said.

In addition to the urgency for exhibit hall sales, Zarate alerted the crowd of two opportunities for industry professionals to participate in IBIE 2025. The IBIE planning committee is currently looking for speakers for the IBIEducate program’s sessions, demonstrations, hands-on workshops and QuickBITES. Topics can range from automation and digital manufacturing, trends, workforce attraction and retention, baking techniques, sustainability, retail business management and more.

“Speaking at IBIE brings many benefits to both your company and you as an industry professional, but it’s also a way for you to give back to your community,” Zarate said. “You will also receive complementary registration, which provides access to the expo hall and IBIEducate.”

Applications for speakers are open now through Aug. 30.

The IBIE committee also is looking for Baking Heroes to be featured in the IBIE 2025 creative campaign. The committee is looking for photos of baking industry professionals across a wide range of job functions, including plant managers, cake decorators, engineers, artisans and more to feature in the show’s campaign. Industry professionals wanting to participate can find best practices, tips and a submission form at www.bakingexpo.com.

Registration for IBIE 2025 opens Sept. 18 with the deadline for early-bird pricing closing March 5, 2025. Onsite registration begins Sept. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas.



