LENEXA, KAN. — The International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) has elected Roy “Scott” Martin as its new vice president for the 2024-2025 term. Martin succeeds Jennifer Harnish, who resigned from the volunteer role to pursue a career outside the grain milling industry.

“We appreciate all of Jennifer’s many contributions to the association, and the Employee Relations and Executive committees throughout her time in the industry,” said Melinda Farris, chief executive officer, IAOM. “Her dedication and hard work, especially during her tenure as treasurer, have been invaluable. We wish her all the best in her new endeavors.”

As vice president, Martin will oversee preparations for the association’s 2025 conference in Oklahoma City. Additionally, Martin is set to become IAOM president in the 2025-2026 term. Concurrently, he will serve as president of the International Milling Education Foundation (IMEF), IAOM’s philanthropic partner that funds various educational programs related to the grain milling industry.

Martin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the milling industry. He currently holds the position of senior director of technical milling at Ardent Mills. His extensive background includes serving as the IAOM Central District Chairperson from 1995-1996 and as a member of the IAOM Education Committee from 2003-2022, including several years as chairperson.

Martin’s educational achievements include earning an AOM Correspondence Course in Flour Milling diploma, a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics with magna cum laude honors from Kansas State University (KSU), an associate’s degree from Garden City Community College, and a certificate in diesel mechanics I from NCK Area Vocational Technical School.

Throughout his career, Martin has been recognized with numerous awards, including the KSU Department of Grain Science Outstanding Service Award, the IAOM Arlin B. Ward Commendation for Collaboration in Education, the IAOM Thaddeus B. Bownik Outstanding Service Award, and was named Milling Operative of the Year by Milling & Baking News in 2011. He also received ConAgra Mills’ President’s Award in both 2008 and 2009 and appeared on the History Channel’s Modern Marvels episode on wheat in 2008.

Martin began his career with ConAgra in Omaha, Neb., as a milling technician in 1986. He served as head miller at various ConAgra mills across the United States before being promoted to corporate technical miller in 1997. When Ardent Mills was formed in 2014, Martin joined the company and was promoted to senior director of technical milling in 2017.