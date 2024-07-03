CHARLOTTE, NC. — Consumer goods distributor and manufacturer Truly Good Foods (TGF) has promoted Eric Leonard to the newly established role of chief strategy officer (CSO), effective immediately. Leonard joined TGF in 2022 as chief financial officer, helping the company “navigate a dynamic market landscape with confidence and agility” over the next two years, TGF said.

In his new role, Leonard will oversee the company’s “director-level leaders” and drive strategic initiatives across the organization, TGF said. He also will manage financial oversight as well as “take on responsibilities” in sales, marketing, human resources, information technology and supply chain functions. Other responsibilities “include identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities, enhancing competitive edge, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.”

“Eric has been a tremendous asset for our company’s growth and financial success since his arrival at Truly Good Foods,” said Angela Bauer, president and chief executive officer of Truly Good Foods. “Beyond his role as CFO, he has been instrumental in aligning our strategic vision and driving key data-driven decisions. His dedication to continuous improvement and his ability to step up and help get the job done are the essence of our company culture. We are confident that Eric’s leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the many opportunities ahead.”

Truly Good Foods is a women-owned and second-generation family-operated consumer goods manufacturer and distributor based in Charlotte, NC. The company currently manufactures and distributes more than 2,000 bulk snack mix products. It also recently expanded its local manufacturing facility in addition to running five operating centers across the United States.