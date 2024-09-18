WASHINGTON — Registration is now open for the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), scheduled for Sept.14-17, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The largest baking trade show in the Western hemisphere, IBIE will now offer full access to IBIEducate, its baking education program, to all registrants.

“Every attendee will have the opportunity to engage with the most robust education offering in the industry — designed to deliver practical insights and strategies that can drive immediate business growth,” said Jorge Zarate, IBIE chair and chief supply chain officer for Grupo Bimbo, Mexico City. “It’s an opportunity to learn, connect and apply new knowledge that will make a lasting impact.”

Attendees can participate in more than 100 sessions, demonstrations and workshops through IBIEducate, covering topics including ingredient innovation, production efficiency and retail strategy. This is included at no extra cost with the expo pass.

IBIE 2022 drew 20,000 baking industry professionals and increased baker attendance by 25% from the previous show. The convention also saw a record number of international buyers at 27%.

To register with early-bird pricing or for more information, visit www.bakingexpo.com. Early-bird discounts end March 5.