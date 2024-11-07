MIERLO, THE NETHERLANDS — GNT has expanded its Exberry portfolio with the addition of a paprika emulsion. Exberry Shade Vivid Orange is a water-dispersible color formulated from Non-GMO paprika, according to the company.

GNT said it produced Exberry Shade Vivid Orange using physical processing methods and without the use of chemical solvents.

GNT also said the Exberry Shade Vivid Orange may be used to replace paprika oleoresin emulsion or (E 160c) and Sunset Yellow or (E 11).

The color may be used in such applications as confectionery, dairy, bakery and plant-based meat.

“There is growing global demand for cost-effective, high-performing coloring ingredients that deliver bright orange hues,” said Frank Engel, product manager at GNT. “We are delighted to now be able to provide an ideal solution in Exberry Shade Vivid Orange. The new color fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering 100% plant based, Non-GMO, responsibly sourced coloring ingredients, made using the most natural processing methods possible.”