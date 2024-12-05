MOUNT PLEASANT, WIS. — Natural colors supplier Oterra has built a 155,000-square-foot innovation, collaboration and production hub in Mount Pleasant, Wis. The location will serve as Oterra’s US headquarters and feature innovation and application labs along with new manufacturing and logistics facilities, according to the company.

Oterra said a 40,000-square-foot expansion space is available for new color products and partner pilot production lines.

“Oterra already has a strong foothold in the North American market, catering to the demands of an environmentally conscious and health-focused consumer base,” said Martin Sonntag, chief executive officer of Oterra. “This puts Oterra in a great position to further support our customers in the conversion toward natural colors.”

The facility will enable Oterra’s customers to work with the company’s regulatory and application teams to formulate natural shade solutions, according to the company.