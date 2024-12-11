SALISBURY, NC. — Ahold Delhaize USA has partnered with The Campbell’s Co. to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with potato farming.

The pilot project will take place over the next three years and will help partner farms implement regenerative farming techniques to create more resilient agricultural systems and reduce carbon emissions through soil health practices among other opportunities, Ahold said. These practices include cover cropping, compost application, nutrient management, and conversion of farm equipment to renewable energy sources. Both companies also will work with farmers to measure soil health and emissions impacts as well as use the “broader work” of Campbell’s to support potato farmers, who it has engaged with since 2023.

“As a company committed to enabling healthier people and planet, we’re excited to explore the potential positive impacts of regenerative agriculture on another crop as part of our continued progress on Scope 3,” said Marc Stolzman, chief sustainability officer at Ahold Delhaize USA. “Both companies have strong commitments to environmental sustainability, and we’re proud to work alongside the Campbell’s team to test how we can best collaborate to reduce emissions in the value chain.”

The pilot program will use financial investments from Ahold Delhaize and Campbell’s to support three potato farms in North Carolina, New York and Michigan, covering 1,000 acres across these farms and corresponding with the approximate number of acres needed to annually grow potatoes for Campbell’s products sold in Ahold Delhaize USA stores. Campbell’s said potatoes harvested from the project will be combined with conventionally grown potatoes to produce Kettle Brand chips, Cape Cod chips and Campbell’s soups, which will all be available at Ahold Delhaize USA stores.

“Potatoes are a key ingredient used across our portfolio,” said Stewart Lindsay, chief sustainability officer at The Campbell’s Co. “Collaborations like this help connect our customers and consumers to the farmers who grow key ingredients in the food we make while actively helping to measure and advance sustainability and regenerative agricultural practices in our supply chain.”

Ahold Delhaize USA previously partook in two other farmland-focused pilots to advance its Scope 3 commitments this year, including a project with General Mills, Inc. and a project with both Barlett and Kellanova. Campbell’s also participated in several other farmland-focused pilots to advance its Scope 3 commitments this year, including partnerships with California tomato farmers and US flour and wheat suppliers.