LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Post Consumer Brands has revealed its most popular ready-to-eat cereals of 2024. The top options for the past year include five top-selling cereals and five new and limited-edition cereals.

For top-selling Post cereals, Fruity Pebbles ranked No. 1 for the second year in a row. The company said Fruity Pebbles not only succeeds as a cereal but also as an ingredient for other sweet treats such as marshmallow crispy bars and cheesecake bites.

Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds cereal was the second top-selling Post cereal of 2024. The company said the cereal’s “sweetly satisfying combo of crispy flakes, crunchy oat bunches and sliced almonds has landed Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds cereal in our top-selling cereals list for years.”

Moreover, the Honey Roasted variety of Honey Bunches of Oats was the third top-selling Post cereal of 2024. The company credited this variety with launching the Honey Bunches of Oats cereal line, featuring a “perfect combination of crispy flakes and oat bunches with a touch of honey that cereal fans have always loved.”

Cocoa Pebbles was the fourth top-selling Post cereal of 2024, with its “gluten-free, rich and chocolatey flavor,” the company said.

Malt-O-Meal Fruity Dyno-Bites cereal was the fifth top-selling Post cereal of 2024. The crispy rice balls are sold in large bags and come in more than 30 flavors.

Meanwhile, Berry Pebbles cereal was ranked No. 1 in the new and limited-edition Post cereals for 2024. The company first launched Berry Pebbles in 2023 as a limited-edition offering, but now it is back as a long-term flavor.

Spring and Summer Fruity Pebbles were both considered the second new and limited-edition Post cereal entry for 2024. The company said the limited-edition cereals comprised of unique colors to represent the respective seasons.

Fruity Pebbles waffle cereal was the third new and limited-edition Post cereal for 2024. The company described these waffle-shaped cereal pieces as “irresistibly sweet and taste like homemade waffles and syrup.”

Ranking fourth on the list of new and limited-edition Post cereals for 2024 was Honey Bunch of Oats frosted cereal. The company launched this entry in the Honey Bunch of Oats line as a seasonal offering.

Fruity Pebbles Winterfest cereal was the fifth ranked new and limited-edition Post cereal of 2024. Much like the standard Fruity Pebbles variety, this limited-edition cereal full of red and green flakes also may be used as an ingredient for crispy treats, Post said.