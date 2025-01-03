SALT LAKE CITY — Jeff Roberts on Jan. 1 became just the fourth chief executive officer in the nearly 80-year history of Savage, an international supply chain infrastructure and solutions company, following the retirement of Kirk Aubry.

Roberts was promoted to company president in addition to his role as chief operating officer in June 2024 as part of the company’s announced succession plan. He now will serve as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors for the company.

The Savage family of companies includes Bartlett, a diverse agribusiness focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain, and Texon, a midstream service provider of butane blending and energy marketing.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of people, working together to provide world-class service for customers across all of our businesses,” Roberts said. “We’ll continue building relationships and growing the company according to the vision and legacy established by our founders.”

Roberts previously led Savage’s financing and mergers and acquisition activity that fueled the company’s growth, serving as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO). He joined Savage in 2016, after nearly four years as CFO of Maxum Enterprises, an integrated marine and land-based chemicals, petroleum and lubricants supply company, partially owned by Pilot Flying J.

Prior to his time at Maxum, Roberts held numerous financial roles within the Pilot Flying J organization, including divisional CFO. Roberts received a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Utah State University and a master’s degree in professional accounting from Weber State University.

“Jeff is the right person to lead Savage into the future, with his appreciation for the culture that has made the company successful over generations, passion for finding innovative solutions, and strong commitment to safety and continuous improvement,” said Don Stebbins, chairman of the board for Savage.

Established in 1946, Salt Lake City-based Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions with more than 4,000 employees in about 200 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.