WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has partnered with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the US Marine Corps. As part of the partnership, the ABA said it will provide specially crafted cakes for each state house celebration. The cakes will be part of a series of ceremonies and events across the United States honoring the “history, valor and service of the US Marines,” the ABA said.

“The baking industry is incredibly proud to partner with the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “This partnership reflects our collective gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our nation’s service members, and the baking community’s unwavering commitment to supporting our heroes. Through our contributions, the baking industry is honored to add a meaningful gesture of appreciation to the nationwide celebrations.”