WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp. is preparing for the holiday season with the debut of new Gingerbread Glazed Original Filled with Cheesecake donuts. The spiced gingerbread donut is filled with cheesecake Kreme.

In addition, Krispy Kreme said it is bringing back its Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut, which includes a spiced gingerbread donut with hints of cinnamon, covered in a gingerbread molasses glaze.

The new donuts will be available until Dec. 24 at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the United States.