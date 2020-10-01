PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay North America, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., has introduced a new popcorn snack featuring Cheetos “Cheetle” seasoning. The ready-to-eat popcorn is available in Cheddar (7-oz bags) and Flamin’ Hot (6.6-oz bags) varieties for a suggested retail price of $3.99, respectively. The snack also will be available in 2-oz bags for $1.89.

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we're always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.”