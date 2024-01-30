PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay, Inc., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, Inc., has launched chocolate glazed donut popcorn through its pre-popped, flavored popcorn brand Smartfood.

The new snack is air-popped and made with a chocolate-flavored kettle coating, combining “everything there is to love about a chocolate glazed donut, in the ultimate sweet, salty, and crunchy bite, according to the company.” The Smartfood chocolate glazed donut popcorn also joins the brand’s line of limited-time offerings and is the second donut-inspired flavor to join the roster after the Krispy Kreme glazed donut popcorn from 2021.

The Smartfood chocolate glazed donut popcorn is available now at nationwide retailers for $5.19 per 6.5-oz bag and $2.49 per 2-oz bag.