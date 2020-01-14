A one-day conference highlighting sustainability will debut during interpack 2020, set for May 7-13 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Life without Packaging will bring critics and advocates together to discuss the environmental impacts of packaging and food waste reduction strategies.

Being held May 12, the conference will host presentations, panel discussions and Q&A’s. Attendees can expect to hear from speakers such as Louis Lindenberg, global packaging sustainability director at Unilever, and Xavier Caro, head of packaging for Nestle’s food category. Representatives from environmental organizations, researchers and sustainability consultants also will be there to share their thoughts on the industry’s future.

Life without Packaging will take place at the CCD South in the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre from 10:30 am to 4:30 pm. Tickets are available from the interpack online shop at www.interpack.com.