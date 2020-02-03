GLENDALE, CALIF. — IHOP has combined two breakfast favorites to create Cereal Pancakes, featuring the chain’s buttermilk pancakes layered with cereals, including Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Lucky Charms and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries. The Dine Brands Global, Inc. subsidiary partnered with General Mills, Inc. and PepsiCo, Inc. to develop the morning meal mashups.

New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes include four buttermilk pancakes stacked with cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal all finished with whipped topping and cinnamon sugar.

The Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes dish features four buttermilk pancakes layered with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce and Fruity Lucky Charms cereal all topped with purple whipped icing.

“Our cereals are not just for breakfast with milk,” said Garren Hamby, director of food service sales for General Mills. “Families love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Fruity Lucky Charms in a variety of ways throughout the day. We are excited to collaborate with IHOP to create the new pancake dishes for their guests and our fans to enjoy.”

The Crunch Berries Pancakes feature four buttermilk pancakes with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal and a crown of whipped topping.

“Cap’n Crunch is all about bringing adventure to the table, and we’re thrilled to embark on this new voyage with IHOP, another breakfast icon,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America, a subsidiary of PepsiCo. “We can’t wait for people to experience the Crunch they know and love through this creative and flavorful breakfast journey that helps remind people of the simple, delicious joys of Saturday mornings.”

Additionally, IHOP blended breakfast with dessert by offering two new Cereal Milkshakes.

The Crunch Berries Milkshake features vanilla ice cream blended with Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal drizzled with blue vanilla sparkle sauce and finished with whipped topping and cereal pieces.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake contains vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal topped with whipped topping, cereal pieces and cinnamon sugar.

“Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer at IHOP. “So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America’s favorite breakfast foods that we didn’t know we needed. What’s also cool is that they are just as fun to look at as they are to eat … or drink in the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes.”

New Cereal Pancakes and Cereal Milkshakes are available at IHOP restaurants nationwide through April 12.