ATCHISON, KAN. — Yvette Hirang has been hired as a culinary chef at MGP Ingredients, Inc. and will assist the company in its plant-based food efforts.

Sarah Corwin, PhD, also has been named principal scientist at MGPI. She completed her doctoral dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates at Purdue University’s Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research and will support MGP Ingredients’ research into the physiological benefits of dietary fiber.

Atchison-based MGP Ingredients this year launched ProTerra textured wheat and pea proteins.

“With the heightened popularity of plant-based foods and our foodservice initiative, Yvette will help create ProTerra-based foods that are good-textured, savory and delicious to cater to the discriminating palate of millennials and Generation Z,” said Ody Maningat, PhD, chief science officer and vice president of R&D. “Her customer-facing responsibilities, working jointly with our sales team, will help provide solutions to product developers and food designers across the markets we serve.”

Ms. Hirang will work at MGPI’s technical center in Atchison. A certified sous chef and ServSafe certified, she has experience in culinary arts, sales, communications, marketing and strategic management. Most recently she was a culinary and sales consultant with Reinhart Foodservice.

“Yvette will conduct food recipe development for key MGP products and showcase these new foods at industry events and with key customers when travel is possible post-COVID 19,” said Mike Buttshaw, ingredient solutions vice president of sales and marketing.

Ms. Hirang’s foodservice experience includes being a sous chef with SAGE Dining Services, Inc., which serves independent and private colleges, and in the culinary program at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, Kan. She held sous chef positions at several Kansas City-area country clubs and is a chef instructor at the Culinary Center of Kansas City.

Ms. Hirang received an associate of arts and sciences degree in culinary arts/chef training at Johnson County Community College, a bachelor of arts degree in communications, advertising and public relations from Ateneo de Manila University in the Quezon City, the Philippines, and a master’s in management technology from De La Salle University in Lipa, the Philippines.

Dr. Corwin at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., managed the carbohydrate chemistry laboratory.

“The scientific advances coming out of her dissertation on slow-digesting carbohydrates and their possible impact in human nutrition are relevant to our ongoing research initiatives in understanding further the beneficial physiological effects of dietary fibers in humans,” Dr. Maningat said. “In her role as principal scientist, Sarah will conceptualize new product ideas in support of our platforms on resistant starch/dietary fiber, plant-based protein, nutritional flours and clean label.”

Dr. Corwin has participated in professional development activities provided by food and baking industry organizations, including the American Society of Baking. She has volunteered with the Institute of Food Technologists and was an officer of The Cereals & Grains Association’s Student Leadership Association. She was president of the Purdue Hoosier chapter of Phi Tau Sigma, which is an honor society of food science and technology.

“We are pleased to have Sarah join our science and technology team,” Mr. Buttshaw said. “Her outstanding academic achievements will provide a solid foundation for success.”