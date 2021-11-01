MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is expanding its portfolio of Nature Valley bars with new dual-textured Nature Valley Protein Crunch bars.

Providing 10 grams of protein each, the bars pair creamy and crunchy textures with ingredients such as whole grain oats, peanut butter, nuts, soy protein and whey protein. The protein bars are available in peanut butter and chocolate peanut butter varieties.

The bars contain 200 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 11 grams of fat and 7 to 8 grams of sugar.

“When Nature Valley created the granola bar category in 1975, we launched a delicious crunchy bar that is beloved to this day,” said Carly Anderson, senior brand manager of grain-based snacks at General Mills. “Today, as shoppers seek out protein snacks, there is no shortage of protein bars on the market. However, consumers told us the category lacked a tasty and affordable protein bar with a unique texture — a crunch. We’re excited to launch Nature Valley Protein Crunch, an extension of our popular Protein and Crunchy lines.”

Nature Valley Protein Crunch bars are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49 per five-count box.