MEXICO CITY — Bimbo Ventures, the venture capital arm of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has made a minority investment in Rule Breaker Snacks, a maker of vegan, gluten-free, allergy-friendly snacks. Bimbo Ventures’ investment marks the first external funding for Rule Breaker Snacks.

Founded in 2015, Rule Breaker Snacks products feature chickpeas as the first ingredient and are packed with protein and fiber. The snacks are available in both singles and bite-sized formats in four flavors: Deep Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Birthday Cake Blondie and (nut-free) P’Nutter Chocolate Chip Blondie. Rule Breaker also recently introduced its first limited-edition seasonal flavor: Mint Chocolate Brownie Bites.

The company created a Kickstarter campaign in March 2020 to develop and commercialize a new line of bite-size treats, formulated with ingredients such as chickpeas and dates.

Rule Breaker Snacks initiated the campaign with a goal of $10,000, “which we reached in under three hours,” said Nancy Kalish, founder. By the end of the three-week period, a total of 403 backers had pledged $28,403 to support the production of Rule Breaker Bites.

“It has been an amazing journey for us over the past few years, and we have so many great things on the horizon,” Ms. Kalish said. “We are thrilled to have Bimbo Ventures behind us to help drive future growth and opportunity for Rule Breaker Snacks.”

Bimbo Ventures was established in April 2017 as a new area of Grupo Bimbo that aims to strengthen the relationship with joint ventures and to identify and develop startups with disruptive technology or ideas, particularly in areas such as ingredients, manufacturing, commercial, distribution and new products. Last fall, Bimbo Ventures made a minority investment in Jüsto, a Latin American e-grocery store.