PENNSAUKEN, NJ. — Puratos has introduced “Re-invent indulgence,” an approach based on “real” ingredients, responsible choices and re-imagined textures. The program includes products such as Topfil fruit fillings, a Belcolade sugar-reduced chocolate, a new line of plant-based cake and brownie mixes, and a texture collection featuring steamed cake donuts.

“Re-invent Indulgence is a groundbreaking way of bringing more fruit, more grains, less sugar and lighter textures into a category that has historically meant choosing between indulgence and health,” said Jessica Blondeel, senior product manager of patisserie at Puratos USA. “These ingredients break the all-or-nothing convention. Bakers can still deliver the crave-able comfort food shoppers want — donuts, brownies, chocolate cake — but in a more responsible way.”