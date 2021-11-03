SAN FRANCISCO — RightRice, maker of the namesake vegetable-forward alternative to conventional rice, is reimagining risotto with a new line of dairy-free, protein-packed versions of the Italian dish.

Vegan and non-GMO, RightRice Risotto features a blend of more than 90% lentils, chickpeas and green peas and less than 10% rice plus dehydrated vegetables and spices. Each serving provides 10 grams of plant-based protein and 5 grams of fiber. The risotto cooks in one pot in 12 minutes and comes in four flavors: Creamy Parmesan, Wild Mushroom, Basil Pesto, and Creamy Cracked Pepper.

“As consumers are looking to incorporate more plant-based products into their diets without sacrificing taste or flavor, RightRice Risotto continues our focus on reimagining the rice aisle and redefining classic rice dishes,” said Keith Belling, founder and chief executive officer of RightRice. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market for the launch of this first-of-its-kind product.”

RightRice Risotto is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide for $3.99 per 6-oz pouch.

RightRice Risotto is the company’s second reinvention of a classic dish, following the launch of RightRice Medley, a new twist on rice pilaf, in January 2020. RightRice first debuted its vegetable-centric alternative to traditional rice in February 2019.