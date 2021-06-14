HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA is downsizing two of its Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat brand bread varieties to launch its new Small Slice line.

The brands’ Oatnut and 100% Whole Wheat bread offerings are now available in a smaller slice format, featuring 70 to 80 calories per slice. The Oatnut variety contains 9 grams of whole grains per slice, while the 100% Whole Wheat bread contains 15 grams of whole grains per slice.

“With consumers focusing on health and nutrition more than ever before, we saw an opportunity to bring a new offering that would meet our fans' demand for the same taste and quality they love, but in a smaller size,” said Jessica Grane, marketing director of premium brands at Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. “We’re thrilled to introduce this smaller portion line that not only fulfills a market need but utilizes nutritious ingredients and supports consumers on their individual wellness journeys.”

Arnold, Brownberry and Oroweat Small Slice bread is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.49.