NUNDA, NY. — Once Again Nut Butter is entering the snack category with the introduction of graham cracker sandwiches.

Available in peanut butter and seed butter varieties, the on-the-go, single-serve snacks are certified organic and gluten-free. The crackers are made with a blend of organic sorghum flour, organic oat flour and organic cassava flour, while the nut and seed butter fillings are made with dry roasted blanched peanuts or dry roasted organic sunflower seeds. The sandwiches utilize Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certified palm oil to stabilize the spreads and are made with sustainably sourced cane sugar, according to the company.

“Our nut and seed butters have always been an awesome ingredient choice to create plant-based snacks with, so we couldn’t be more excited to introduce these ready-to-enjoy graham cracker sandwiches to market,” said Shared Gael J. B. Orr, director of marketing at Once Again Nut Butter. “Designed to appeal to all ages, the portable snacks can be eaten straight off the shelf, no peanut-butter stirring or sunflower-butter spreading needed.”

Once Again’s new graham cracker sandwiches will be available for retailers nationwide to carry beginning in March.

Based in Nunda, NY, Once Again Nut Butter has produced organic and natural nut and seed butters for retail and foodservice customers for more than 45 years. Its peanut butters are manufactured in a dedicated facility in upstate New York. Its tree nut and seed butters, along with honey products, are produced at a separate facility nearby.