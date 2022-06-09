LOS ANGELES — Protein bar and cookie company Lenny & Larry’s is launching The BOSS! Immunity Bar in four original flavors: peanut butter cup, chocolate mint brownie, caramel macchiato and maple French toast.

The bars are composed of crunchy wafer cookies layered with creamy filling and coated in chocolate. Each serving contains 17 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, no artificial sweeteners or flavors and is made using non-GMO ingredients. To benefit gut-health, the bars contain BC30, a probiotic ingredient that supports immune health and protein utilization, according to the company.

Available now on the company website, bars may be purchased at $7.99 for a 4-count box or $24.99 for a 12-count box.