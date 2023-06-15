LOS ANGELES — Protein bar and cookie brand Lenny & Larry’s is adding a strawberries and crème flavor to The Complete Cookie-fied Bar portfolio. The bar also introduces refreshed packaging to The Complete Cookie-fied Bar line, featuring a more defined solid color on the left side of the packaging instead of the original doodle-adorned design.

Available in boxes of four, the strawberries and crème bars are gluten-free and made using Non-GMO Project verified ingredients. Each soft-baked bar contains 12 grams of plant protein and 5 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving.

“Strawberry is the perfect flavor for summer nostalgia and we’re excited to introduce it in our beloved line of The Complete Cookie-fied Bars,” said Jolie Weber, chief executive officer of Lenny & Larry’s. “Innovation fuels our journey to redefine the way the world indulges in a deliciously satisfying and unique snacking experience, which consumers can expect more of later this year.”

The Complete Cookie-fied Bar line

in chocolate almond sea salt and peanut butter chocolate chip flavors. The strawberries and crème bar will be available on the company website and at Walmart stores starting in late June.