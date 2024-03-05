LOS ANGELES — Lenny & Larry’s is broadening its portfolio into the “salty” category with the launch of Fitzels protein pretzels.

Featuring 18 grams of protein per 3-oz bag, Fitzels are available in three varieties: Pizza Palooza, Boujie Mustard and Everything Bagel.

Fitzels are certified vegan, Non-GMO Project verified and contain no soy ingredients, high-fructose syrup or artificial sweeteners.

“Lenny & Larry’s have made it easy to both ‘eat the protein, and keep it tasty’ with their protein cookies and bars,” said Chris Cook, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Lenny & Larry’s. “The new Fitzels expand protein snacking occasions. They meet the growing demand for salty, crunchy, bold flavor with 18 grams of plant-based protein in a hearty 3-oz portion. Whether it’s a sweet treat post-dinner or a salty convenient snack on the go, Lenny & Larry’s line-up delivers protein-packed snacks for every craving.”

Founded in 1993, Lenny & Larry’s has expanded its portfolio beyond the traditional cookie format in recent years. In October 2023, the company

, a crunchy wafer bar that includes a creamy filling and is dipped in chocolate. In 2021, the company moved into the nutrition bar category with the introduction of

.