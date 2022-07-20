Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

KANSAS CITY — With the International Baking Industry Expo (IBIE) just around the corner, this season of Since Sliced Bread is dedicated to preparing attendees for a successful IBIE. After three years of challenges, the baking industry is eager to get back together, learn from each other and share ideas, best practices and maybe even some trade secrets.

In this season, you will hear from IBIE committee members, bakers and industry experts as they bring insight and experience in how to keep your business going strong. Season 11 premiers Aug. 3.

“Listeners will get a sneak peek of IBIE through these conversations,” said Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack and host of Since Sliced Bread. “We’ve curated conversations with experts in all the big trends you’ll see on the show floor: sourdough and artisan bread, automation and even cannabis. Listeners will be able to get a mini tour of IBIE ahead of the show.”

Since Sliced Bread is available to download on a range of applications, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. It can also be accessed on Bakingbusiness.com.

