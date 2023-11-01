PHILLIPSBURG, KAN. — Amber Wave has launched a wheat protein facility on October 27 using an investment from Summit Agricultural Group. The company said this wheat protein facility will be the largest in North America and features “the latest technology available from best-in-class partners in milling, wheat protein extraction and renewable biofuels.” Moreover, the facility includes a fully automated 27,500-centum Sangati Berga mill, automation technology and air handling systems from Kice Industries, gluten extraction and drying equipment from Flottweg and VetterTec, and packaging equipment from Premier Tech.

“Installing best-in-class processing equipment from our partner providers was at the forefront of our project.” said Steve Adams, chief operating officer of Amber Wave. “Utilizing world class automation, superior equipment, and an exceptionally trained workforce, we will produce a high-quality domestic wheat protein ingredient. Safety, quality and sustainability were key areas of focus as we progressed through the project phase.”

Amber Wave said it strives to be a leader in wheat protein and advanced biofuels production as well as in the growth and development of its people. The company is also looking at safety, sustainability and operational efficiency as its differentiators.