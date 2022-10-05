TIFTON, GA. — Powdered nut butter company PB2 is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its first line of baking mixes.

PB2 Pantry baking mixes are formulated with roasted peanut flour and will be gluten-free, vegan and kosher.

The baking mixes come in a resealable bag and are available in three varieties: chocolate chip cookie mix, chocolate chip brownie mix and apple cinnamon muffin mix.

The apple cinnamon muffin mix will have 14 grams of protein per serving, while the chocolate chip cookie mix and the brownie mix will deliver 4 grams of protein per serving.

The PB2 Pantry baking mixes are available direct-to-consumer through the company’s website or Amazon for a suggested retail price of $11.99.