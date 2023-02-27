HOUSTON — The Sola Co. is reformulating its lineup of keto-friendly, no-added-sugar foods while also introducing a new logo and packaging.

Sola reformulated its bread, buns, and bagels as the only national non-GMO, low-carb food brand in most bread aisles. All Sola products also became keto certified and contain no saturated fats, artificial flavors or preservatives.

Sola also debuted a new logo and packaging for its products that the company said take inspiration from both the sun and the brand’s “more natural and relevant evolution.” The packaging features a premium matte with new colors that helps customers differentiate between Sola’s wide variety of food flavors, the company said.

“Sola was created with the mission of helping the 123 million Americans with diabetes and prediabetes discover delicious low carb foods,” said Ashley Findlay, senior marketing director of Sola. “Our commitment to taste has made the brand the leading choice for low carb, keto-friendly and no-sugar-added bread. With the new packaging and formulation, we can continue to elevate the low-carb category across the store and lead the transformation of the commercial bread aisle.”

Sola’s new products are available at a variety of retailers, including Walmart, Costco and Amazon. Distribution is expected to expand to organic retailers later this year, the company noted.