BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is partnering with cable channel Nickelodeon to launch Apple Jacks Slime cereal in a green apple flavor. The cereal features the classic orange and green Apple Jacks cereal loops with the addition of green specks that turn milk a bright green shade, the same color as the Nickelodeon channel’s infamous slime.

“Both known for our bright orange and green colors, Kellogg’s Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon Slime are a perfect pairing,” said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Now families can discover all the fun of Slime at the breakfast table with a delicious new cereal that changes the color of the milk while you eat.”

Available for a limited time at retailers nationwide starting in July, the Apple Jacks Slime cereal can be purchased in an 8.2-oz box at the suggested retail price of $4.49.

“Kids and adults alike will recognize the fun and spontaneity of Nickelodeon Slime from many of their favorite Nick shows,” said Priya Mukhedkar, senior vice president, toys and packaged goods, Paramount Consumer Products. “We are excited to bring our iconic green Slime to fans in a whole new way with Kellogg’s Apple Jacks Slime.”