Although usage is growing, enzymes have been accessible and affordable for bakers despite supply chain challenges.

“In comparison to other commodities like vital wheat gluten and eggs, enzymes have been easier to get a hold of,” said Ben Ruesser, innovation center manager for Cain Food Industries Inc. “They are cost-effective solutions when being used for ingredient reduction like gluten, DATEM or liquid whole eggs. However, the baker still needs to provide plenty of lead time for orders.”

As enzyme developers work with bakers, more options are developed for the market.

“Enzymes are more readily available, and there has been a lot of innovation to develop items with new, unique attributes,” said Abby Ceule, senior director of ingredient solutions, Corbion. “Enzymes can be an affordable solution for bakers by allowing them to replace more costly ingredients and to pick up cost savings through the benefits, in their processes and supply chain, that enzymes provide.”

Jerry Savino, technical services manager, bakery, Kemin Food Technologies, said that enzyme developers may need to ramp up production as they gain ground.

“As the baking industry begins to shift to more enzymes in formulations, suppliers will need time to ramp up production before they can meet demand. Once production has ramped up to meet demands, overarching supply chain issues — such as transportation and fuel costs — and labor issues will lead to enzyme sourcing challenges.”