CHICAGO — Premier Nutrition Co., LLC has partnered with De Wafelbakkers and launched a line of frozen pancakes under the Premier Protein banner.

Designed as a boost of protein for breakfast, on-the-go snacking or post-workout meals, each frozen pancake contains 15 grams of protein. The products, sold in packages of 12 or 24, are ready to eat after 60 seconds in the microwave.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Premier Nutrition to launch Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes,” said Tom Polke, chief executive officer of De Wafelbakkers. “Breakfast consumption at home is on the rise and as people look to add more protein to their diet, we have developed great tasting pancakes that are quick and easy to prepare for those busy mornings.”

The pancakes are now available alongside Premier Protein’s shakes, cereals, powders and more at grocery retailers nationwide.