KANSAS CITY, KAN. —Farmer Direct Foods, a subsidiary of Overland Park, Kan.-based food company Heirloom Brands, will partner with local bread manufacturer Farm to Market Bread Co. as part of their shared commitment to supporting local farmers.

The partnership will allow Farmer Direct to supply Farm to Market with its hard red winter wheat, hard white wheat and stone-ground rye flours. According to Farmer Direct Foods, the collaboration further cements Farm to Market’s reputation as “one of the few commercial bakeries that can trace the flour in its bread back to the field where it came from.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Farmer Direct Foods,” said John Friend, chief executive officer of Farm to Market Bread Co. “We share the same values of supporting local farmers and sourcing sustainable, traceable ingredients. This partnership will allow us to continue producing the high-quality bread that our customers love, while also strengthening our commitment to the local food community.”

The news comes just four months after Farmer Direct Foods unveiled plans to expand its distribution of whole grain flours throughout the Midwest.