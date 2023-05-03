RIPON, WIS. — Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co. is partnering with Hormel subsidiary Skippy Peanut Butter to launch Skippy Peanut Butter Wafer Bars. The wafer bars are available in three varieties, including Skippy Natural Peanut Butter Spread and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars, Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge Wafer Bars and Skippy Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Coated Wafer Bars. All three flavors contain 6 grams of protein per serving.

“We are thrilled to partner with the makers of Skippy Peanut Butter to combine our over 50 years of wafer-making expertise with its iconic creamy peanut butter to create a one-of-a-kind snacking innovation,” said Russ Asaro, chief operating officer at Signature Wafer & Chocolate Co. “As the leading wafer manufacturer in the US, we strive to produce high-quality products that not only taste great but also meet consumer snacking needs, and there’s no better way to do that than to partner with the ultimate snack brand.”

The bars began rolling out in April and may be purchased at Costco stores in the Northwest.