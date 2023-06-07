MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is expanding its Monster Cereal portfolio with the debut of Carmella Creeper caramel apple cereal. In addition to the new character and cereal flavor, General Mills is launching Monster Mash Remix Cereal, which features a blend of all the Monster Cereal varieties.

Carmella Creeper is the company’s first female monster and, according to the company, a Zombie DJ who is a cousin of Franken Berry. She joins other Monster Cereal mascots Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Boo Berry, Franken Berry and Yummy Mummy.

The green caramel apple-flavored cereal features purple, pink, orange and yellow marshmallow pieces. It will be available at retailers nationwide later this summer for the suggested retail price of $3.99 (regular) and $4.93 (family size).