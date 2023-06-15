WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 3.8¢ per lb in May, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows a 5.3¢-per-lb increase in April and marks the first month-over-month drop in prices since September 2022. The price of whole wheat bread also decreased, falling 5.1¢ per lb. It was the first month-over-month drop in prices since August 2022.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 195.1¢, down 3.8¢ per lb from April but up 34.5¢ from May 2022.

At 250.2¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 5.1¢ from April but up 28.2¢ per lb from May 2022.

The national average price of family flour in May was 54.4¢, up 0.2¢ from April and up 8.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in May was 145.8¢ per lb, down 0.3¢ from April but up 16.7¢ from May 2022. Chocolate chip cookies were 515.3¢ per lb, down 4¢ per lb from April but up 64.8¢ from May 2022.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in May was 99.7¢, up 1.7¢ from April and up 8.8¢ from May 2022.