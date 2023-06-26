ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Organic producer Cascade Milling is debuting a 25-lb bag of its “just-add-water” whole grain pancake and waffle mix for schools, restaurants and other wholesale customers. Originally launched in late 2022, the mix is made with six ingredients that are certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified.

“We are excited to offer our organic whole grain pancake and waffle mix to school breakfast programs,” said Justin Brown, chief executive officer and owner of Cascade Milling. “We believe that every child deserves a healthy breakfast to start their day, and our organic whole grain pancake and waffle mix is a delicious and nutritious option that kids will love.”

Cascade Milling is a family-owned company that grows and distributes organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry beans and other organic grains in the Pacific Northwest.