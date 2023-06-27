EAST HANOVER, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. cookie brand Oreo is partnering with Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise to launch limited-edition Oreo cookies that feature 16 different embossments of characters and powerups from the Super Mario universe.

“Oreo is always looking to bring new offerings to our fans and we are thrilled to unveil this super partnership with the iconic Super Mario franchise,” said Vishnu Nair, senior brand manager at Oreo. “There are so many playful synergies between Oreo and Super Mario, it was a no-brainer for us to team up to connect fans of all ages through this delightfully playful cookie collaboration.”

The cookies are available now for pre-sale on the Oreo website and will be available at retailers nationwide beginning July 10.