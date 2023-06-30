BRUSSELS — Puratos will open its first dedicated bakery glaze plant in the United States by 2025, acting as a regional hub for customers while strengthening the company’s operational capabilities. The company said the plant will be built within its main US campus in Pennsauken, NJ, adding a local presence to its already extensive network of manufacturing sites that includes Mexico, Belgium and Italy.

According to Puratos, the bakery glaze plant will allow the company to continue making its Sunset Glaze product, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and “easy cleaning.” The facility will have a manufacturing line that can handle 10-liter and 20-liter bag-in-box options and large-scale industrial packaging amongst other needs. Puratos also said the facility will be built with sustainability in mind as it will feature LED lighting, on-site electric vehicle charging and a 100% solar roof.

The company’s Northeast distribution center, which previously was located on its US campus, will move to a newly purchased 194,000-square-foot building that is located nearby at 9130 Griffith Morgan Lane in Pennsauken, NJ, thus expanding the Puratos’ East Coast base of operations, the company noted.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this expansion brings,” said Andrew Brimacombe, president of Puratos USA. “As demand for glazed items continues to grow, the investment will further strengthen our ability to support customers across the US with new levels of bakery innovation.”

Puratos also is developing a manufacturing line and distribution facility in California.