CAMDEN, NJ. — Snyder’s of Hanover, a subsidiary of the Campbell Soup Co., is launching Nashville hot pretzel pieces. The snack is inspired by the well-known Nashville hot chicken sandwich, according to the company.

Made using a sourdough base, the pretzel pieces are seasoned with chili pepper and a tangy pickle flavor that is reminiscent of the namesake chicken sandwich, according to Snyder’s.

The pretzel pieces are available nationwide at retailers including Kroger, Target and Walmart in an 11.25-oz bag at the suggested retail price of $4.79.