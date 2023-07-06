CHARLOTTE, NC. — Krispy Kreme, Inc. is bringing back its chocolate glazed donuts in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only on Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

The two-day event will be the only time of the year that the donut chain offers the product innovation, first introduced in 2017 to celebrate that year’s total solar eclipse. Since then, chocolate glazed donuts have sporadically reappeared on the menu.

“It’s been six years since we first delighted donut fans and chocolate lovers with this sensational innovation,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Chocolate glazed donuts are truly a special experience in our shops for guests to enjoy — from watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of fresh donuts bathed in chocolate glaze. What a way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Chocolate glazed donuts will be available July 7-8 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the United States, available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website while supplies last.