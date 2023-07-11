GREENSBORO, NC — Flavor ingredients company Mother Murphy’s has undertaken a logo, website and social media refresh.

The new logo replaced the subtext under the main “Mother Murphy’s” banner from “Experience the flavors” to say “Flavors” followed by a slightly smaller “Est 1946.” The logo keeps its dark green color palette but features bolder fonts to create a stronger visual contrast between the logo and the website background, according to the company.

The new logo more accurately represents what the company offers and how long it has been in the industry, the company said.

In addition to the logo redesign, Mother Murphy’s has launched a refreshed website and has plans for a more active social media and advertising presence. The new website features the refreshed logo as well as a cleaner, brighter interface. The menu options for flavor applications has been expanded while appearing in a more condensed format along the top of the website.