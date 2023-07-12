CHICAGO — McDonald’s Corp. is discontinuing the sale of baked foods as part of its McCafe menu line. The fast-food company introduced the menu items in October 2020, and the introduction marked the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years, according to the company.

Products that are part of the line are apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls.

“We’re always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave,” the company said in a statement provided to Food Business News. “Starting this month, we’ll be phasing out our McCafé bakery lineup, including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.”

While McDonald’s is discontinuing the McCafe baked foods program, the chain said this past February

. The test was expanded in late March to nearly 160 locations in Kentucky and includes such donut varieties as glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced Kreme filled.