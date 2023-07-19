WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has unveiled three staff updates, including two promotions and one hiring. Pippa O’Shea has been promoted to the role of senior manager, education and workforce programs; Christina Donnelly has been promoted to the role of senior director, industry relations and strategic initiatives for the ABA; and Si Dong has been hired as the association’s controller.

Ms. O’Shea was hired as the ABA’s education manager in 2017, joining the association from the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), where she had worked for three years as an administrative assistant. During her first six years with the ABA, Ms. O’Shea helped advance the association’s Frontline Leadership training, NextGenBaker initiatives and Baker Manufacturer Academy (formerly known as the Cookie & Cracker Academy) enrollment.

“Under Pippa’s management, the Frontline Leadership training has become a favorite with ABA member companies, she partners with the industry relations team in the development and content of the NextGenBaker programming and newsletter, works with the education team on managing the Academy’s course content, development, execution, and utilization, and during this past IBIE elevated her role with IBIEducate programming and managed the Cannabis Central stage,” said Jennifer Colfelt, vice president of operations and membership at the ABA. “Pippa is always happy to provide a helping hand and often provides significant support at ABA membership events.”

Ms. Donnelly has been with the ABA for more than nine years, beginning in 2014 when she was hired as the assistant to the president and chief executive officer for special projects. She then worked as assistant director, industry relations and strategic initiatives and eventually became director of that role until being promoted to senior director. Prior to the ABA, Ms. Donnelly worked as an account executive at Kellen, a global management and communications company.

“During (Ms.) Donnelly’s tenure at ABA, her portfolio has continued to grow alongside the association’s activities,” Ms. Colfelt said. “Under her guidance, the importance of ABA’s industry research and data has grown significantly, with a focus on collaborating with industry partners to promote the industry as a whole. She has also worked diligently to build the NextGenBaker brand and content, as well as drive forward ABA’s DE&I initiative, while partnering with the events team to build high-quality and relevant event programming that the ABA membership values. All of this while she manages our board and executive committee activities.”

As controller, Ms. Dong will oversee accounting operations for the ABA, IBIE and American Bakers PAC, including accounts payables and accounts receivables. Prior to being hired at the ABA, Ms. Dong was a senior consulting associate for accounting firm RSM US LLP. Earlier, she was a senior accountant for Han Group LLC and a staff accountant for CPA firm Goldin Group LLC.

“Brought onboard at ABA in June 2023, Si manages the accounting operations at the American Bakers Association, also including support for IBIE,” Ms. Colfelt said. “She brings experience as a financial advisory professional with sound technical accounting skills and a hands-on public accounting background. Historically, (Ms.) Dong has specialized in providing accounting expertise to nonprofit organizations and small businesses. She possesses a strong understanding of and excels in process improvements and technology implementations.”