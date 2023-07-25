TUKWILA, WASH. — Dare Foods brand Breton Crackers is adding two new varieties to its line of gluten-free crackers.

The Non-GMO Project verified crackers are formulated from a combination of tapioca and green lentil flours, available in flavors like herb and garlic or flax and sea salt. Breton’s latest additions offer a cholesterol-free snacking option, with zero grams of saturated fat per serving, that can easily pair with an assortment of cheeses, meats or spreads.

“Our goal is to offer delicious and good-for-you crackers to the growing number of consumers looking for gluten-free and plant-based products,” said Kat Palange, US marketing manager for Breton Crackers. “We’re proud to offer gluten-free crackers that are made with premium ingredients at an accessible price point. We look forward to being a part of even more people’s special moments for many years to come.”

The crackers are launching this summer in retailers nationwide for approximately $3.99 per container.