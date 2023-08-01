FRANKFORT, KY. — Commercial baking manufacturer Bakery Express MidWest is building a $10 million facility in Boone County, Ky., that is expected to create over 175 full-time jobs in the region.

The new 35,000-square-foot facility will produce sweet baked goods, including donuts, cookies, cakes, pastries, muffins and more, for distribution in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Tennessee. Construction is slated to begin in late 2023 with completion expected by December 2024.

“I’m delighted to announce that our team will be expanding our fresh bakery operations to a new location in Boone County, Ky.,” said Charles L. Burman, president of Bakery Express MidWest. “I would also like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation for the support of both Boone County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky for including Bakery Express in the Kentucky Business Investment program. Bakery Express is a 73-year-old group that currently operates bakeries in Maryland, Florida and Texas. The expansion into Kentucky will allow us to provide fresh bakery products to retail outlets throughout the Midwest.”

Bakery Express Midwest was founded in 1970 in Halethorpe, Md., by Mr. Burman as Bakery Express Mid Atlantic Inc. Mr. Burman expanded the company in following years by founding regional offshoots, including Bakery Express of Central Florida, Bakery Express of Central Texas, Bakery Express of Southern California and Bakery Express MidWest.

The Bakery Express facilities currently employ 620 people and distribute wholesale baked foods to more than 4,000 retail outlets nationwide. In addition to wholesale distribution, most Bakery Express locations also feature a retail bakery storefront.

For the Bakery Express MidWest Boone County facility, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily has approved a 10-year performance-based agreement to provide up to $1 million in tax incentives. This agreement is based on Bakery Express MidWest’s $10 million facility investment as well as its annual targets of creating 177 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $22.20, plus benefits, for these jobs.

“With our improved infrastructure and central geographic location, Northern Kentucky is ideal for Bakery Express MidWest, a growing food manufacturer, to serve its customers in the Midwest,” said Gary Moore, judge and executive for Boone County. “We are thrilled to welcome its newest location with a $10 million investment and over 175 new jobs in Boone County.”