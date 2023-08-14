MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. brand Totino’s has expanded its frozen snack offerings with the launch of Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls.

Developed in partnership with professional gaming organization FaZe Clan Inc., the rolls feature Totino’s classic crust, chicken filling and a sweet and spicy orange sauce. The launch marks the second collaboration between the snack maker and FaZe Clan.

“After our successful Buffalo Chicken launch with FaZe Clan last year, we knew we had to create something extra special next that would not only excite our fans’ taste buds, but also perfectly complement the rush of gaming,” said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager for Totino’s. “Totino’s Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls do just that, and we’re excited for fans to enjoy orange chicken in a whole new way.”

Totino’s Orange Chicken Rolls are rolling out in grocery stores across the nation and will be available in 50-ct packages for an estimated retail price of $5.99.