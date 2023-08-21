CAMDEN, NJ. — Goldfish, a brand of the Campbell Soup Co., is once again partnering with Dunkin’ Brands to bring back Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-edition crackers first hit store shelves last year and combine “notes” of pumpkin and donut glaze with several warm spices such as cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

“Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams are an unexpectedly sweet way for passionate pumpkin spice fans to enjoy the fish-shaped,” said Campbell Soup.

The limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin’ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will be sold at a suggested retail price of $3.69. They are available online now and will be available in stores starting in September.

Campbell also said Pepperidge Farm Soft Baked Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookies and Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Spice Milano Cookies are back on store shelves at a suggested retail price of $5.09 each.