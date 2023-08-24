BOSTON — 88 Acres, a food company dedicated to allergen-free bars and butters, has completed a new facility in Canton, Mass.

According to the company, the facility is a headquarters leased from Camber Development at 85 John Road in Canton due to the brand’s exponential growth. The facility has six times the production capacity of its previous baking plant, which was created in an apartment kitchen on Dorchester. 88 Acres said the facility’s design prioritized function over form as it was reconfigured to easily meet growing demand. The headquarters totals 30,000 square feet as it features a quality control lab, an R&D lab, a production area, a cooling room, a warehouse, executive offices and conference rooms. The facility has overall organizational continuity between sales / marketing, warehousing, R&D and production functions, 88 Acres said.

“From the start, our promise has been to craft flavorful food without compromising on quality or safety for those with or without food allergies,” said Nicole Ledoux, co-founder of 88 Acres. “Food is more than fuel — it’s comfort, celebration, and connection. Our R&D drives us to create products that enrich our community’s lifestyle and are versatile enough to be enjoyed by kids in the pickup line or athletes at the finish line.”

88 Acres was founded in 2015 by Ms. Ledoux and her husband Rob Dalton. The concept for the company came about after a disastrous dinner date where Mr. Dalton had an allergic reaction from eating food made with nuts. After that moment, Ms. Ledoux said she started making food with seeds that are not a common food allergen and are full of nutrients since they grow plants in addition to being high in protein, healthy fats, fiber, taste and texture properties. She and her husband would create a portfolio that includes seed-based protein bars, seed and oat granola bars, seed butters and crunchy granola clusters called Seed’nola. 88 Acres products are nationally distributed in grocery stores, mass retailers, and K12 and higher education partners as well as on airlines, Amazon and the company’s website.